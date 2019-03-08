Advanced search

M5 closed after 'serious accident'

PUBLISHED: 07:37 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 16 November 2019

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Highways England

A 'serious incident' has forced Avon and Somerset Constabulary to close the M5 this morning (Saturday).

Highways England says it expects the motorway to be closed for some time, following an accident in the early hours of the morning.

The incident has occurred between junction 22 (Burnham-on-Sea) and junction 23 (Bridgwater) on the southbound side.

Traffic trapped by the crash is being turned around so drivers can return to junction 22.

There are delays on both the M5 southbound stretching back to Sedgemoor Services and on the A38 diversion route.

A Highways England spokesman said: "The M5 in Somerset is currently closed southbound between junctions 22-23 due to an incident."

"All emergency services are on scene with the response to this incident being led by police.

"Highways England resources deployed to assist with traffic management. At this time there is no estimate for reopening.

"Traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond symbol and take the A38 south from junction 22 through Highbridge and rejoin the M5 at junction 23.

"For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

"If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared."

Most Read

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Most Read

MoD to foot £14million bill to replace defective bridge

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boris Johnson visits Weston on General Election campaign trail

MP John Penrose with Boris Johnson at Papa's.

Southern baked chicken restaurant to open in Weston

Steve Fowell opening new baked chicken restaurant named after his grandsons Oscar and Ollie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

M5 closed after ‘serious accident’

Traffic is being turned around at jjunction 22. Picture: Highways England

Nursery struck by lightning to be rebuilt and reopen in 2020

Ready Steady Go nursery was struck by lightning. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rugby: Weston team news November 16

The Weston RFC club logo

Call for volunteers to support veterans

SSAFA volunteer case workers Martha Luke, Keith Powis, Anne Kerruish and Lloyd Rosentall with SSAFA divisional coordinator Paul Denovan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pub gutted by fire could rise from the ashes

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists