Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare
PUBLISHED: 10:57 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 27 July 2019
Eleanor Young
Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash on the A370 approaching Weston-super-Mare this morning (Saturday).
Firefighters at the scene this morning (Saturday). Picture: Eleanor Young
The cars collided heading into town, close to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers are at the scene.
Queues are beginning to form in the area as motorists battle to find an alternative route to reach Weston town centre.
Traffic is already stacking back over Flowerdown Bridge and to the Airport Roundabout, where the A370 meets the A371.