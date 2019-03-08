Advanced search

Three-car crash blocks A370 in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 10:57 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 27 July 2019

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

The accident site. Picture: Eleanor Young

Eleanor Young

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash on the A370 approaching Weston-super-Mare this morning (Saturday).

Firefighters at the scene this morning (Saturday). Picture: Eleanor YoungFirefighters at the scene this morning (Saturday). Picture: Eleanor Young

The cars collided heading into town, close to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers are at the scene.

Queues are beginning to form in the area as motorists battle to find an alternative route to reach Weston town centre.

Traffic is already stacking back over Flowerdown Bridge and to the Airport Roundabout, where the A370 meets the A371.

