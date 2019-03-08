Advanced search

Heavy traffic on M5 after crash

PUBLISHED: 07:06 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:14 02 October 2019

Traffic heading northbound towards Burnham-on-Sea (junction 22). Picture: Highways England

The M5 is partially closed this morning (Wednesday).

A two-car crash between Bridgwater North (junction 23) and Burnham-on-Sea (junction 22) led to police closing the motorway in both directions at about 5am.

Lanes one and two reopened shortly before 7am.

Long queues have formed in both directions approaching junction 22.

And there are also delays on surrounding roads as drivers sought to avoid the road closure.

The A38 is busy through Highbridge, West Huntspill and Pawlett as motorists try to find an alternative to queuing on the M5.

