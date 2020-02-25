Crash on M5 causing 40-minute delays

M5 Junction 21. Picture: Google Google

A lane of the M5 is closed and there are delays of 40 minutes following a collision.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, at 5.40pm between junction 21, Weston-Super-Mare, and Junction 22 Sedgemoor Services.

Although the vehicles involved in the incident have been cleared to the hard shoulder debris remains on the road and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

The lane is likely to be cleared and reopened by 8pm.