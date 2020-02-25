Advanced search

Crash on M5 causing 40-minute delays

PUBLISHED: 19:26 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 25 February 2020

M5 Junction 21. Picture: Google

A lane of the M5 is closed and there are delays of 40 minutes following a collision.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, at 5.40pm between junction 21, Weston-Super-Mare, and Junction 22 Sedgemoor Services.

Although the vehicles involved in the incident have been cleared to the hard shoulder debris remains on the road and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

The lane is likely to be cleared and reopened by 8pm.

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

North Somerset Council adopts Joint Local Transport Plan

A map of the JLTP4 plans.

Have your say on future of public services

People can have their say on the future of public services.

Readers debate Weston’s making Top 10 ‘most welcoming’ places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

