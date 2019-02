Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A three-vehicle accident has closed a lane on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare this afternoon (Monday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There is slow traffic on Herluin Road heading inbound between Hutton Moor Road and Winterstoke Road as a result of the incident which was reported at around 4.30pm.

There is also traffic on the B3440 as motorway and Bristol traffic head towards Worle and St Georges.