Fire crews tackle ‘out of control’ bonfire.

The fire service is urging people to be careful after an ‘out of control’ bonfire tore through a garden.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called on Monday to reports of an ‘out of control’ bonfire at a property in Berrow.

Two fire engines from Burnham arrived at the scene at just after 2.30pm and used a triple-extension ladder, two main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service advised people against having bonfires. However, if being used to burn garden waste or as part of a celebration, people should let the fire brigade know by calling their non-emergency number 03333 990014.

The bonfire should also be constructed of dry material and away from sheds or other buildings. There should be no overhanging cables, nor should the fire contain any aerosols, tyres or other potentially toxic or explosive substances.