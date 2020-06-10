Neighbours evacuated as crews tackle Weston house fire

Crews are currrently fighting a fire at a house in Drove Road. Archant

Crews from Weston-super-Mare are battling a fire at a house in Drove Road.

Firefighters were called out to the blaze which had broken out in the kitchen of a top floor flat.

Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service are using six breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one 45mm jet to tackle the fire.

One casualty is being checked by crews from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

People have been evacuated from neighbouring properties and traffic is being diverted.

It is an ongoing incident and the police have been informed.