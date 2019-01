Crews tackle electrical fire in Weston.

Crews from Weston were called out to an electrical fire. Archant

Two crews from Weston-super-Mare were called out to an electrical fire in Hutton Moor Road last night (Monday).

The fire was in a commercial property and crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service used a high pressure hose reel to put out the blaze.

Firefighters also used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear smoke from the building.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.