Burnham crews tackle beach hut blaze

Crews tackeled an early fire at a beach hut. Picture:Burnham fire station Archant

Firefighters raced to tackle an early morning blaze which tore through a beach hut.

Two crews from Burnham were called to the property in Berrow Road, Burnahm at 5.28am on Thursday after receiving reports it was in flames.

On arrival the crews found the building was well alight.

The crews used a jet hose to tackle the fire, which had blown out the hut’s front window and damaged items inside the property.

Firefighters quickly brought the accidental blaze under control.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Two fire appliances from Burnham attended a fire involving a beach hut which was well alight on arrival of the crews.

“One main jet was used to attack the fire, which was swiftly brought under control.

“The hut was severely damaged, and crews confirmed the cause as accidental ignition.”