Caravan destroyed in fire

Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze which destroyed a caravan this afternoon (Tuesday).

A fire crew from Burnham, originally responding to reports of a tree, arrived at the scene in Church Road, in East Huntspill, at 12.52pm.

They discovered that a static caravan was also on fire and requested a second crew come to assist with the incident.

The crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service used compressed air foam to extinguish the fire which caused 95 per cent damage to the caravan and minor damage to some overhead cables.