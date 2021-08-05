Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier
- Credit: Mark Crandon
A large fire has broken out at Burnham-on-Sea pier this afternoon (Thursday).
Eight fire crews from surrounding towns, including two from Weston, tackled the blaze, which started at 12.30pm.
Devon Fire and Rescue and Avon Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene earlier today, with one fire crew now remaining at one of Britain's oldest piers.
Fire crews have now extinguished the blaze, which Devon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed was at the back of the building in the amusement arcade.
As of 4.02pm, crews are now stabilising hotspots - areas which are most likely to reignite a fire in the building - and have asked Western Power to attend the scene.
Fire crews used two hose reels, two main jets and a fog spike to extinguish the fire.
