Crews tackle fire at village flat

Published: 3:54 PM December 15, 2020

Firefighters have put out a blaze at a flat in Cheddar this morning (Tuesday).

Crews from Cheddar and Wells fire stations were called to the fire in Lower North Street at around 5.30am.

Fire control then received a further report indicating the blaze had spread and sent another two fire engines from Blagdon and Winscombe to the scene.

On arrival, crews confirmed the block contained 24 flats and one was well alight. Further assistance was then requested, as not all persons were accounted for.

Further fire engines were then sent from Burnham and Glastonbury, as well as a command support unit from Street and an incident support unit from Bovey Tracey.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed everyone was accounted for and the fire in the flat has since been extinguished.

Crews are damping down at the scene this afternoon to check for fire spread.