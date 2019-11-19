Advanced search

Grill pan fire at house in Biddisham

PUBLISHED: 07:35 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 19 November 2019

Crews put out a fire caused by a grill pan.

Firefighters attended a fire at a house in Biddisham yesterday (Monday).

Crews from Cheddar and Burnham-on-Sea were called to Biddisham Lane at 1.50pm.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a fire had occurred in a grill pan.

Crews used a positive pressure ventilation fan, a thermal imaging camera and a gas monitor to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

