Crews tackle house fire in Weston

Firefighters put out an electrical fire last night (Wednesday) in Weston. Picture: Weston Fire Station Weston Fire Station

Crews from Weston were called to a house fire in Westbury Crescent on Tuesday.

First shout of the night for #stn18g. Crews were faced with a well developed bedroom fire which had breached the windows. Cause of the fire was electrical. Please be aware of electrical safety, and the hazards they can pose! #stn18g #oncall #electricalsafety pic.twitter.com/TG0Sgs2quo — Weston-super-Mare Fire Station (@AFRSWeston) July 21, 2020

On arrival, firefighters found the blaze in the first floor bedroom of the building.

Crews used one jet and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also used positive pressure attack to control the blaze, as the cause of the fire was electrical.

Ambulance crews were also in attendance.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental.