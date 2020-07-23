Advanced search

Crews tackle house fire in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 23 July 2020

Firefighters put out an electrical fire last night (Wednesday) in Weston. Picture: Weston Fire Station

Firefighters put out an electrical fire last night (Wednesday) in Weston. Picture: Weston Fire Station

Weston Fire Station

Crews from Weston were called to a house fire in Westbury Crescent on Tuesday.

On arrival, firefighters found the blaze in the first floor bedroom of the building.

Crews used one jet and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters also used positive pressure attack to control the blaze, as the cause of the fire was electrical.

Ambulance crews were also in attendance.

The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Most Read

Another coronavirus case diagnosed in North Somerset

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Man dies in motorcycle crash

The crash occurred in Wick Road. Picture: Google

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

New powers will allow council to close shops and enforce lockdown

Mike Bell said the powers are ?better late than never?.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston use funds from fundraiser to work on the pitch and supporters kitchen

A jam-packed North Stand at The Optima Stadium. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Crews tackle house fire in Weston

Firefighters put out an electrical fire last night (Wednesday) in Weston. Picture: Weston Fire Station

Italian Gardens to be converted into al fresco dining area

The Italian Gardens will be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Plans to merge Somerset councils under single authority in debate

Somerset County Council. Picture: Google Street View

Congresbury complete fine friendly double over Weston with a three-wicket victory

Weston ahead of their friendly with Congresbury at Devonshire Road