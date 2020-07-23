Crews tackle house fire in Weston
PUBLISHED: 08:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 23 July 2020
Weston Fire Station
Crews from Weston were called to a house fire in Westbury Crescent on Tuesday.
On arrival, firefighters found the blaze in the first floor bedroom of the building.
Crews used one jet and two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters also used positive pressure attack to control the blaze, as the cause of the fire was electrical.
Ambulance crews were also in attendance.
The cause of the fire is thought to have been accidental.
