'Suspicious' fire damages caravan outside Weston home

Published: 5:37 PM November 21, 2020

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage after a caravan fire in Weston.

Officers were called out to the blaze in St Austell Road at 7.15pm last night (Thursday) after neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

The caravan was damaged in the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing following a report of criminal damage in St Austell Road, Weston-super-Mare last night.

“A caravan was damaged in a fire at approximately 7.15pm. Firefighters and police attended the scene and the incident is being treated as suspicious at this time.

“Officers are continuing to carry out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries as part of the investigation.

“Any witnesses or anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area are asked to contact the police online or on 101, giving reference number 5220261595.”



