Man jailed over heroin and crack cocaine drug dealing in Weston
- Credit: Avon & Somerset Police
A man has been jailed over drug dealing in Weston.
Aaron Francis was sentenced to four years and four months behind bars after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the town.
The 28-year-old, of Blakeney Road, Patchway, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (March 31).
He was arrested on October 5 last year at an address in Windermere Avenue, Weston, by officers investigating reports of drug dealing in a nearby park.
They found Francis at the address and seized cash, drugs, and mobile phones.
"Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.
To report drug dealing, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use, or call 101.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed over heroin and crack cocaine drug dealing in Weston
- 2 Council purchases town centre sites for housing
- 3 Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application
- 4 Omicron is 'surging', says Weston General Hospital chief
- 5 Weston Flyer service to return
- 6 Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country
- 7 All the biggest events coming up this year in Weston
- 8 PC 'searched for himself and colleagues on police database': Claim
- 9 Worle student becomes one of Britain's top mathematicians
- 10 Curry and conversation workshops to tackle climate change
People can also contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.