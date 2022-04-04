Man jailed over heroin and crack cocaine drug dealing in Weston

Aaron Francis has been jailed for four years and four months - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A man has been jailed over drug dealing in Weston.

Aaron Francis was sentenced to four years and four months behind bars after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the town.

The 28-year-old, of Blakeney Road, Patchway, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (March 31).

He was arrested on October 5 last year at an address in Windermere Avenue, Weston, by officers investigating reports of drug dealing in a nearby park.

They found Francis at the address and seized cash, drugs, and mobile phones.

"Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

To report drug dealing, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use, or call 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.