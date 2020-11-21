Appeal after brick thrown through window in Weston

Published: 5:37 PM November 21, 2020 Updated: 9:48 AM November 23, 2020

Police are appealing for information after a brick was thrown through the window of a property in Weston town centre.

A man was seen damaging a window in the Palmer Street area at about 9.20pm on October 23. Nobody was reported to have been injured.

Officers have obtained video footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Avon and Somerset Constabulary's PC John Medley said: “We appreciate the time of night affects the quality of the image, but we hope someone may recall seeing the man captured on the video and be able to assist with our enquiries.

“The man is described as white, 20-30 years old and having brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured coat and dark trousers along with black and white trainers.

“He was also reportedly seen in a silver Vauxhall Astra on the same night.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220240937, or report it online through the police website.