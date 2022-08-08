News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Manhunt as another prisoner absconds from HMP Leyhill

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:58 AM August 8, 2022
Terry Game was convicted of murder and has absconded from HMP Leyhill

Terry Game was convicted of murder and has absconded from HMP Leyhill - Credit: A&SP

Police are appealing for information as they trace another prisoner who has absconded from an open prison.

Terry Game was released from HMP Leyhill on a temporary licence - which he has failed to meet the conditions of - and is now wanted. 

The 50 year old was in prison after being convicted of murder in 2006.

"Game was last seen on Thursday morning (August 4) but failed to comply with a curfew," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson. 

He’s white, with black hair possibly in a ponytail, is of large build, has a beard and lip/nose piercings, and was wearing glasses, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black T-shirt and black trainers.

He has links to Hackney in London.

If you see him, police say not to approach him, but to call 999 quoting reference 5222186835.

