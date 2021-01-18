News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Attempted robbery prompts police appeal

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:19 PM January 18, 2021   
Police are investigating a suspected attempted robbery in Worle last week and are asking any witnesses to come forward. 

The incident took place in Moor Lane, close to the veterinary practice, between 7-7.45pm on January 12. 

A woman, in her 50s, was walking in the area when two males quickly approached her and asked her what was inside her bag.

The woman shouted loudly seeking help from anyone close by and the two males ran away. 

The pair were dressed in all black and had black face coverings. One of the male’s hoods had fur around the edge. 

Additional patrols are taking place in the area and CCTV enquiries are ongoing. 

People with information about what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5221008102.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

