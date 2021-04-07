Police chief to step down from role

Published: 4:00 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM April 7, 2021

Chief Constable Andy Marsh will step down from his role in July. - Credit: Neil Phillips photo and film LTD

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has announced that Chief Constable Andy Marsh will step down from his role at the beginning of July.

CC Marsh first joined the service as a recruit more than 30 years ago, taking up his role as Chief Constable in 2016.

Recently, he has been tasked with handling Kill the Bill protests across the South West and called his decision to step down 'the right time for me to embark on a new challenge'.

CC Marsh said: "To leave a force I first joined in 1987 has been a difficult decision to make, but I feel it is the right time for me to embark on a new challenge and for another person to take the helm and continue on the journey to make Avon and Somerset Police the outstanding force it deserves to be.

"Along with society, the world of policing has undergone a seismic shift since I joined in the late 1980s in terms of culture, attitude and professionalism, and from my role as NPCC lead for international policing, I know our model of policing remains very much the envy of the world.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to lead a force filled with officers, staff and volunteers who live and breathe our values of being a caring, courageous, inclusive and learning-led organisation.

"I am proud of their achievements and the work they do every day to serve and protect the public."

PCC Mountstevens said she was 'proud and privileged' to have worked with Andy Marsh. - Credit: Archant

The police chief has been recognised for his efforts in championing body cameras for officers, something Police Crime Commissoner (PCC), Sue Mountstevens has praised him for.

PCC Mountstevens said: "Chief Constable Marsh has achieved an incredible amount during his tenure including moving Avon and Somerset Police service to the forefront of innovation in digital development and data management to bring policing into the modern age.

"He has also championed legitimacy and transparency by pioneering the use of Body Worn Video by his officers, welcoming independent scrutiny from our communities and creating a supportive learning culture within the service.

"I am fortunate, proud and privileged to have been the PCC of Avon & Somerset and to have worked with such an esteemed leader who has devoted his career to serving the public.

"He has led his team, with courage, through challenging times for policing - including austerity and the COVID-19 pandemic."