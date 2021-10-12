News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

New officer verification process introduced by police

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:53 PM October 12, 2021   
Police have introduced a new officer verification process for members of the public

Police have introduced a new officer verification process for members of the public - Credit: Archant

Police have introduced a new officer verification process for members of the public who would like to confirm the identity of any Avon and Somerset officer they come into contact with.

All officers will provide their name and collar number to anyone who asks and will call the control room on their police radio asking an operator to confirm their identity and location, putting their radio on loudspeaker so the member of the public can hear the response.

As well as verbally confirming the officer’s identity, the control room operator will also send a reference number to the officer’s radio which the member of the public can visually check.
 
All officers are equipped with body worn video cameras and they will also make clear to people it is switched on and recording. Officers are unable to edit or wipe footage from these body worn cameras.

If the member of the public prefers, they can also call the control room themselves on 101, or 999 if they feel in danger. The same verification process will be then be followed, with a reference number being provided to the caller and sent to the officer’s radio.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police asked for witnesses to come forward. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Avon and Somerset Police

Witnesses needed following fatal crash on beach

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Beach Race. 

Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston Oktoberfest dampened by rain

Media

PICTURES: Hundreds brave the elements for Weston Oktoberfest

Carrington Walker

person
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in town centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon