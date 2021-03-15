Police to hold online discussion on equality in the criminal justice system

Published: 4:00 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 4:48 PM March 15, 2021

The discussion will look to solve the issue of disproportionality in the area's criminal justice system. - Credit: Archant

North Somerset residents can find out how disproportionality in the area's criminal justice system is being tackled by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

An online forum will allow the public to sit in and, if they wish, put questions to the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens and other senior figures in the police service.

PCC Sue Mountstevens will take part in an online discussion on equality in the criminal justice system. - Credit: Microsoft Teams

A discussion will be held on how companies, partners and agencies across the region are, and can, operate together to deliver the Lammy Recommendations.

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “I will be joined by a panel of experts from all walks of life who will be sharing their thoughts, ideas and opinions about the system and how we can bring about change.

“Such change is already underway in Avon and Somerset through the Lammy Review work commissioned by the Avon and Somerset Criminal Justice Board.

"The review examples disproportionality faced by young black boys and men in the criminal justice system locally focusing on prisons, probation, the judiciary, youth justice, out of court disposals, stop and search and recruitment. Such work is definitely a step in the right direction but I know that there is still plenty more to be done."

The recommendations stem from the Lammy Review - an independent review into the treatment of, and outcomes for, black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) individuals in the criminal justice system.

Chief constable Andy Marsh will also take part in the online talk. - Credit: Microsoft Teams.

Bristol mayor, Marvin Rees will chair the session which takes place on March 18 at 4.30pm.

The discussion can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/AandSPCC. To put a question to the speakers, contact oppcmedia@avonandsomerset.police.uk