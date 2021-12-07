Convicted murderer to appeal against sentence - claiming media footage ‘impeded’ fair trial

A woman jailed for at least 18 years after being found guilty of murdering her husband is to appeal against her conviction.

Penelope Jackson is appealing her sentence on the grounds that 'video and audio evidence released into the public domain midway through her trial impeded her right to a fair hearing', according to reports.

Jackson, 66, was found guilty of murder in October at Bristol Crown Court.

The case attracted widespread publicity after a clip in which the retired accountant admitted stabbing David Jackson, aged 78, was circulated on news websites and social media platforms.

Police bodycam footage showing the moment of Jackson’s arrest outside her home, in Parsonage Road, Berrow, was released after requests from the media and the permission of the trial judge.

The 999 call was played out to the jury during the trial. Jackson could be heard taking the phone from David, before telling the call-handler ‘I’ve stabbed my husband’.

On the phone call she described stabbing him in the chest and twice in the abdomen, adding she had aimed for his heart, but he ‘hasn’t got one’. She said she’d ‘had enough’.

Paramedics were sent to the couple's home on February 13, but Mr Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and during a search of the home police officers discovered a note from her entitled ‘confession’. Jackson wrote her husband had been a good father but she had taken ‘so much abuse’ over the years.

Penelope Jackson and David Jackson. - Credit: Family handout

As reported by The Guardian, Martin Winter, Jackson’s solicitor, said: “The release of the media and the interest it stirred up created an unfairness because it coincided with the beginning of her giving evidence.

“The fear is that once the images go outside of the courtroom, the ability of the judge to advise a jury about that evidence is lost.

“Inevitably, it went further than the responsible news outlets and attracted a lot of commentary on social media. It was subject to mocking and mimicry and became the subject of memes and dark humour.”

Judge Martin Picton handed Jackson to a life sentence, of which she will spend a minimum of 18 years in prison, minus time already served in custody.

He said he did not detect a shred of remorse and that Jackson chose to stab her husband to death.