Biker injured in smash near village pub

The crash happened near The Star pub, in Congresbury - Credit: Google

A biker was injured after a crash near a village pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident, which involved a motorbike and a car, on the A370 at Rhodyate Hill, Congresbury.

It happened at just after 9.10am on Sunday, July 10, near the Star pub.

"A man riding a black Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC60 which was turning onto the road," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"The motorcyclist went to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or other footage of that stretch of road at the time. Please get in touch if you can help."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222169655.