News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Biker injured in smash near village pub

person

Paul Jones

Published: 1:57 PM July 20, 2022
The crash happened near The Star pub, in Congresbury

The crash happened near The Star pub, in Congresbury - Credit: Google

A biker was injured after a crash near a village pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the incident, which involved a motorbike and a car, on the A370 at Rhodyate Hill, Congresbury.

It happened at just after 9.10am on Sunday, July 10, near the Star pub.

"A man riding a black Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC60 which was turning onto the road," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"The motorcyclist went to hospital by ambulance for treatment to serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or other footage of that stretch of road at the time. Please get in touch if you can help."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222169655.

Congresbury News

Don't Miss

Headteacher Karen Wallington with business manger Adrian Gifford, together they have bought Ashbrook

Cost of Living

Weston private school announces closure as cost of living crisis bites

Carrington Walker

person
,The Railway Inn, Yatton.

Pubs

North Somerset pub nominated for national awards

Carrington Walker

person
Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run

Most-fined North Somerset street for drivers revealed

Paul Jones

person
Where the new Regatta store in Cheddar is set to open later this month

Seven jobs created as outdoor clothing store comes to shopping outlet

Paul Jones

person