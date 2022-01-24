Appeal after bikes stolen in Weston burglary
Published: 2:27 PM January 24, 2022
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Police
Police are appealing for people to report any details they may have after two bicycles were stolen from a Weston property.
The cycles were taken during a burglary at a property in Ashcombe Road some time overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (January 18/19) last week.
Anyone with information to assist in locating the bikes - or who has information relating to the theft - should contact police on 101 and quote ref 5222014634.
They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.