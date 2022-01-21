News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
£100,000 supercar clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset

Paul Jones

Published: 9:19 AM January 21, 2022
BMW i8 clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset ASP

Police pulled the BMW i8 over near Bristol after a speed of 142mph was clocked in Somerset - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A £100,000 supercar was pulled over on the M5 after police clocked it doing a staggering 142 MPH through Somerset.

Officers from the Avon and Somerset Police Roads Policing Unit detected the speed as the BMW i8 made its way through the county on Thursday (January 20).

In a social media post, the unit said the car was travelling at 'track speeds on the M5'.

"Driver detected at a speed of 142mph today in Somerset and was stopped by officers near Bristol," it said.

"This level of driving is both reckless and selfish - it puts lives at risk."

The post said the BMW was one of 25 drivers caught doing above 85mph in an hour. The speed limit on motorways is 70mph.

The BMW i8 was clocked at 142mph on the M5 in Somerset - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police


