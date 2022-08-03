News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bradford man wanted in connection with sexual offence in Weston

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:09 PM August 3, 2022
Sunan Mehmood is from the Bradford area.

A 30-year-old man is currently wanted by police for his connection with a serious sexual offence in Weston.

Sunan Mehmood, of the Bradford area, also has links to Bradford city, Leeds and the West Yorkshire area.

Mr Mehmood is described as Asian, with short black hair, a full beard, hazel eyes and of slim build.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "If you see Sunan Mehmood, do not approach him.

"Please call 999 and quote reference number 5218118658, or ring 101 and ask for Avon and Somerset Police with an other information."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

They never ask who you are, just what you know. 

Avon and Somerset Police
Weston-super-Mare News

