News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Burglars target 24 properties in North Somerset area

person

Paul Jones

Published: 12:21 PM January 17, 2022
New statistics show Weston is the second most dangerous town in Somerset.

Two dozen burglaries have been reported since mid-November - Credit: Archant

Police are warning householders to be on their guard after 24 burglaries - in which cash and jewellery were targeted.

The call comes after the raids were reported to police since mid-November in Burnham-on-Sea, Clevedon, Congresbury, Highbridge, Long Ashton, Mark, Nailsea, Pill, Weston-super-Mare, Wraxall and Yatton.

"While the householders were out - sometimes for just 30 minutes - burglars have forced rear doors, often smashing a glass panel to gain entry," said an Avon and Somerset POlice spokesperson. 

"They're targeting cash, watches and high-value jewellery and leaving costume jewellery and other valuables."

Chief Inspector Karen Corrigan, who leads the force's team targeting burglars, said: "Jewellery and watches are often given to mark special occasions, or are gifts or bequests from loved ones. 

"They have such sentimental value that they can't be replaced in the same way as other items. 

"We're determined to catch those responsible for these crimes and attend every dwelling burglary. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning house with large rooms and annexe
  2. 2 Shop chain will sell products past 'best before' date for as little as 20p
  3. 3 Man SPAT at shop staff in row over face mask
  1. 4 Fire crews tackle chimney blaze
  2. 5 Covid cases still rising in North Somerset
  3. 6 Weston, Clevedon & Portishead Light Railway: A history
  4. 7 Dramatic pictures show garage fire that spread to caravan
  5. 8 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  6. 9 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
  7. 10 'I had to learn to walk again': Weston man talks of strokes - at 31

"Officers carry out detailed investigations at each crime scene, including forensic examinations and house to house enquiries, as well as issuing Neighbourhood Watch alerts.

"What we really need is for people to report any suspicious activity straight away. 

"This could be an unfamiliar car driving slowly down the road, people looking over fences or walking around the side or back of homes, or the sound of breaking glass or alarms sounding.

"Let us know if you have CCTV or smart doorbell footage of people or cars and if not tell us as much as you can about them."

People are urged to call 999 if a crime is in progress or the suspects are still in the area. Otherwise, call 101. 

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Weston-super-Mare News
Burnham News
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Licensees Rebecca and Frank Sprackman.

Food and Drink

Weston pub set for £190k revamp

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

North Somerset Council

First Bus announces major changes to bus services

Carrington Walker

person
Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Avon and Somerset Police

Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property

Carrington Walker

person
Plans for Weston Hospicecare superstore revealed

Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring...

Paul Jones

person