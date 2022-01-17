Burglars target 24 properties in North Somerset area

Two dozen burglaries have been reported since mid-November - Credit: Archant

Police are warning householders to be on their guard after 24 burglaries - in which cash and jewellery were targeted.

The call comes after the raids were reported to police since mid-November in Burnham-on-Sea, Clevedon, Congresbury, Highbridge, Long Ashton, Mark, Nailsea, Pill, Weston-super-Mare, Wraxall and Yatton.

"While the householders were out - sometimes for just 30 minutes - burglars have forced rear doors, often smashing a glass panel to gain entry," said an Avon and Somerset POlice spokesperson.

"They're targeting cash, watches and high-value jewellery and leaving costume jewellery and other valuables."

Chief Inspector Karen Corrigan, who leads the force's team targeting burglars, said: "Jewellery and watches are often given to mark special occasions, or are gifts or bequests from loved ones.

"They have such sentimental value that they can't be replaced in the same way as other items.

"We're determined to catch those responsible for these crimes and attend every dwelling burglary.

"Officers carry out detailed investigations at each crime scene, including forensic examinations and house to house enquiries, as well as issuing Neighbourhood Watch alerts.

"What we really need is for people to report any suspicious activity straight away.

"This could be an unfamiliar car driving slowly down the road, people looking over fences or walking around the side or back of homes, or the sound of breaking glass or alarms sounding.

"Let us know if you have CCTV or smart doorbell footage of people or cars and if not tell us as much as you can about them."

People are urged to call 999 if a crime is in progress or the suspects are still in the area. Otherwise, call 101.

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.