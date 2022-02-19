News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Teen fined £220 for dropping CIGARETTE in a Weston park

Paul Jones

Published: 6:30 AM February 19, 2022
(click on image for larger view) Summer Views of Grove Park, flowers, Grove House, Cafe and Bandsta

The cafe is in Grove Park, Weston - Credit: Archant

A Weston teenager was fined £220 after dropping a CIGARETTE in a Weston park.

Cade Bailey, of Rockingham Grove, was found guilty of dropping the cigarette outside the Park Cafe, in Grove Park, on August 6 last year.

He was found guilty in his absence by Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting at Weston on February 11.

He was also found to have been in breach of a public spaces protection order.

Bailey, 18, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £150.
 

