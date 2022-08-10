Man jailed for savage attack on three women at Weston pub

Cameron Fraser, age 54, attacked three women at the Windsor Castle pub in Weston. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison after a savage attack on three women at a pub in Weston last year.

Mr Cameron Fraser, of 3 Ashleigh Close in Weston, ambushed three women after they enjoyed an Elvis tribute act at The Windsor Castle on Upper Bristol Road.

At his sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (August 9), the court heard how Mr Fraser broke the humerus bone of one woman in four places, smashed another woman's face onto the concrete floor outside the pub, and punched another in the face in the pub car park.

One of his victims was left with black eyes and deep cuts to her nose and upper lip.

It was said Mr Fraser attacked the women as he believed they were rude to the tribute act by talking through the performance.

At a previous hearing in July, Mr Fraser pleaded guilty to all three counts of grievous bodily harm, assault thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and assault by beating.