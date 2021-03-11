More than 200 cannabis plants discovered in Burnham property

Published: 8:58 AM March 11, 2021

Officers carried out a warrant at a property in College Street and found more than 200 suspected cannabis plants being grown across three floors. - Credit: Google

More than 200 suspected cannabis plants have been seized from a property in Burnham.

Police carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a premises in College Street yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers gained entry to the property and discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants being grown across three floors.

Western Power was called out to help make the electricity supply safe and officers remained at the scene for much of the day carrying out forensic investigations and clearing the plants and growing equipment.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.