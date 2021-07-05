In The Dock

Published: 8:16 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 8:27 AM July 5, 2021

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, from June 18-29:

* Ben Hawkins, Yeomeads Drive, Long Ashton (27). Speeding: fined £68, licence endorsed with three penalty points, and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Thomas, Alfred Street, Weston (42). Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: costs £60. Criminal damage: community order with 12-week curfew requirement. Possession of an offensive weapon: community order. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

* Kieran Slocombe, Stonebridge Road, Weston (22). Possession of cannabis: fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.

* Darren O'Brien, Orchard Street, Weston (28). Assaulting an emergency worker: four-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with requirement to undertake a Building Better Relationships Programme and ordered to pay £50 compensation. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: No separate penalty. Possession of cannabis: no separate penalty. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: two-week prison sentence, concurrent, suspended for two years. Assault: two-week prison sentence, concurrent, ordered to pay £50 compensation. Assaulting an emergency worker: four-week prison sentence, consecutive, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

* Kevin Browning, Naish Hill, Clapton-in-Gordano (56). Speeding: £60, licence endorsed with three penalty points, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.