In The Dock
Archant reporter
- Credit: Mark Atherton
The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, from June 18-29:
* Ben Hawkins, Yeomeads Drive, Long Ashton (27). Speeding: fined £68, licence endorsed with three penalty points, and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.
* Ashley Thomas, Alfred Street, Weston (42). Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: costs £60. Criminal damage: community order with 12-week curfew requirement. Possession of an offensive weapon: community order. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
* Kieran Slocombe, Stonebridge Road, Weston (22). Possession of cannabis: fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.
* Darren O'Brien, Orchard Street, Weston (28). Assaulting an emergency worker: four-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with requirement to undertake a Building Better Relationships Programme and ordered to pay £50 compensation. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: No separate penalty. Possession of cannabis: no separate penalty. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: two-week prison sentence, concurrent, suspended for two years. Assault: two-week prison sentence, concurrent, ordered to pay £50 compensation. Assaulting an emergency worker: four-week prison sentence, consecutive, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £50 compensation.
* Kevin Browning, Naish Hill, Clapton-in-Gordano (56). Speeding: £60, licence endorsed with three penalty points, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Most Read
- 1 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
- 2 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
- 3 REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns
- 4 Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston
- 5 Street art festival to hit Weston this summer
- 6 Weston man jailed after starting fire outside neighbours' home
- 7 Marine Lake reopens for the summer
- 8 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
- 9 In The Dock
- 10 Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub