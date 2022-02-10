Arrests after vehicle stopped in Weston over catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters are stolen as they contain small amounts of precious metals - Credit: Lowestoft Police/Facebook

Police arrested people suspected of being involved in the theft of catalytic converters after stopping a car in Weston.

Members of Avon and Somerset Police's Roads Policing Unit were 'alerted' by Sussex Police to a vehicle in the area suspected of being involved in such thefts and stopped the vehicle yesterday (February 9).

A spokesperson for the team said: "Alerted by Sussex Police, our units deployed yesterday to a vehicle involved in (catalytic) converter thefts.

"Vehicle caused to stop in Weston-Super-Mare and both occupants arrested for 'Going Equipped for Theft' due to items in the car (including) false plates and cutter."

Catalytic converters 'clean' pollutants from car emissions and are targeted by thieves as they contain small amounts of precious metals, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, which are sold on.