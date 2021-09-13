CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in Weston

Published: 3:20 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM September 13, 2021

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to identify following a disturbance in Weston in which a man suffered serious injuries to his face.

The incident, which involved several people, happened at around 4.30am on August 13 outside the town hall, in Walliscote Road.

A 41-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries after being assaulted. His injuries required significant surgery to rebuild his jaw.

Police want to speak to the two men in the CCTV image about this incident.

The first is described as white, clean shaven, with blond short hair, of average height and aged between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a dark image on the front, dark trousers and dark trainers with a white trim around the edge.

The second man is also white, of slim to medium build, of average height, with short dark hair, wearing a blue zip-up top with a grey top underneath and dark trousers.

Anyone with information can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 522186434.