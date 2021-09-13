News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:20 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 3:39 PM September 13, 2021
Police have released this CCTV image.

Police have released this CCTV image. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to identify following a disturbance in Weston in which a man suffered serious injuries to his face.

The incident, which involved several people, happened at around 4.30am on August 13 outside the town hall, in Walliscote Road.

A 41-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and other facial injuries after being assaulted. His injuries required significant surgery to rebuild his jaw.

Police want to speak to the two men in the CCTV image about this incident.

The first is described as white, clean shaven, with blond short hair, of average height and aged between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a dark image on the front, dark trousers and dark trainers with a white trim around the edge.

The second man is also white, of slim to medium build, of average height, with short dark hair, wearing a blue zip-up top with a grey top underneath and dark trousers.

Anyone with information can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 522186434.

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic detached house near Weston town centre
  2. 2 Two shops opening for first time next week
  3. 3 Attempted theft at Weston charity shop
  1. 4 Crews rescue car from sea in Weston
  2. 5 Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route
  3. 6 North Somerset Arts Week launches in Weston
  4. 7 Campaigners protest against airport expansion
  5. 8 Village prepares for popular scarecrow festival
  6. 9 Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston
  7. 10 WIN: Tickets to Rod Stewart tribute at Weston's Playhouse
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

North Somerset Council

Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine

Carrington Walker

person
Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Mendip Hills

Pylons to be removed from stretch of Mendip Hills

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Geisha girl artwork being installed for Weston Walls.

Upfest comes to the seaside as street art festival is launched 

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon