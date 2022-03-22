Man needed hospital treatment after being punched and headbutted in pub attack

Police want to speak to this person in connection with the incident - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A man was punched and headbutted during an incident at a Somerset pub.

The attack occurred in The Railway, in College Street, Burnham on Sea, at between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday, January 7.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"The offender is described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old, with short light coloured hair. He was wearing dark clothing," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

The victim needed to hospital treatment for facial injuries and is now recovering, they added.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 5222005605.