CCTV images released in Weston assault probe

Police would like to trace these three people in connection with a Weston assault - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A man needed hospital treatment after an assault in Weston.

Police have released images of three people they would like to trace in connection with the incident, which happened on Sunday, March 20.

"A verbal altercation occurred between the victim and two unknown men at a takeaway in St James Street, before the victim walked with a couple of friends through the town centre," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"The two unknown men are believed to have followed the victim to Alexandra Parade, near the junction with Alfred Street, where they were joined by a third man.

"It was there, at about 1am, the victim was punched to the head.

"He fell and sustained a head injury that required medical attention at Bristol Royal Infirmary."

Anyone who recognises the three men, or witnessed the assault and has yet to come forward, should contact police on 101 and quote reference number 5222066244.