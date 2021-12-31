News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe

Paul Jones

Published: 9:57 AM December 31, 2021
Weston CCTV sexual assault investigation ASP

Police are keen to trace this person in connection with the incident in Weston - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police would like to trace this person as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Weston.

The image has been released by officers investigating an incident in Station Road in the town, at just after 3.30am on Saturday, October 23.

"A female, in her 20s, was walking along Station Road at just after 3.30am on Saturday, October 23, when an unknown man touched her inappropriately from behind," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

Anyone who recognises the male pictured, or who witnessed what happened, is being urged to contact police on 101 and give reference number 5221248509.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Weston-super-Mare News

