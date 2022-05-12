Unlicensed security guard fined over Oktoberfest work

A man who worked as an unlicensed security guard at an event in Weston has been fined.

Chadd Thomas Zamir Heath, from Weston, pleaded guilty to working as unlicensed security at last year's Oktoberfest event when he appeared at North Somerset magistrates' Court on Friday (May 6).

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) brought the prosecution after a license inspection at the Oktoberfest event, held at the Italian Gardens in Weston, on October 1, 2021.

SIA investigators approached the entrance gate and saw three men wearing security jackets.

The investigators asked to see their security licences and while two were correctly displaying their licences, which were verified by the investigators, the third - Mr Heath - wasn't displaying a licence.

After clamiing the licence was in his car, it later transpired he did not have a licence and was working illegally.

Mr Heath then explained to the SIA that he had completed his training and was waiting for his licence.

On the night of the inspection, Heath was wearing a jacket marked with the word ‘Security' which he claimed he needed to wear to keep himself warm.

The SIA investigator cautioned Mr Heath. His employer suggested that as Mr Heath was working as a steward, he did not need to be licensed.

Investigators checked the signing-in book and found out that even though Heath had registered himself for employment that night he did not supply an SIA licence number.

The SIA investigation officer also found out from the Oktoberfest organisers that they had procured seven door supervisors and no stewards.

Heath was interviewed under caution in February and claimed he was working as a steward. This led to the SIA bringing the prosecution against Heath.

Heath was fined £300, as well as being ordered to pay £1,000 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

After the hearing Jenny Hart, the SIA's criminal investigations manager, said: "Chadd Heath worked illegally at a high-profile event at the seaside resort of Weston-Super-Mare.

"The point of the SIA's licensing regime is to keep the public safe.

"Mr Heath unfortunately put the public at risk and jeopardised his future career in the private security industry, as he was pursuing a licence application and had completed his training.

"He chose to work while he was unlicensed and his actions that night have caused him to incur a fine, court costs and also a criminal record.

"It is unlikely that he will be able to work in the industry in the future."