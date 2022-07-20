Man in his 70s attacked during village burglary

Police are hunting a man they would like to identify in connection with an attack which left an elderly victim with 'significant injuries'.

The incident, in Chestnut Close, Congresbury, happened at around 1am on Thursday, May 5.

Now, police have released an e-fit of a person they would like to trace in connection with the aggravated burglary.

"The offender broken into the victim’s home, hit him across the face twice and caused significant injuries," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"He then stole two golden chains from around the victim’s neck, including one chain with a thick golden cross with diamonds."

The victim, who is in his 70s, described the offender as aged in his late 20s, around 5ft 6-8ins, white, of slim build, with brown medium wavy hair.

The offender was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with hooded coat over top and had tattoos over his face. He also had a chain tattoo around his neck.

"The e-fit we are releasing is based on the description of the offender," the spokesperson added.

"If you have any information which could aid the investigation, or are able to identify the man in the e-fit, please contact us."

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information regarding the incident, should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222105736.