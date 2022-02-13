Weston woman in court over assault and criminal damage charges

A woman was handed a 30-day community order after assaulting another woman - and breaking her mobile phone.

At an earlier hearing Connie Marie Plumley, of Whitecross Road, Weston, was found guilty of assault and criminal damage after an incident in Yeovil involving Sharon Marshell, in July 2020.

She appeared before North Somerset Magistrates in Weston on Wednesday (February 9).

A 30-day community order was placed on Plumley, 39, by the magistrates.

She was also ordered to pay £75 in compensation for the assault, and £45 for damage to the mobile phone, as well as £100 in costs.