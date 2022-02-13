News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Weston woman in court over assault and criminal damage charges

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:30 AM February 13, 2022
Updated: 9:46 AM February 14, 2022
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Plumley appeared before magistrates on February 9 - Credit: Archant

A woman was handed a 30-day community order after assaulting another woman - and breaking her mobile phone.

At an earlier hearing Connie Marie Plumley, of Whitecross Road, Weston, was found guilty of assault and criminal damage after an incident in Yeovil involving Sharon Marshell, in July 2020.

She appeared before North Somerset Magistrates in Weston on Wednesday (February 9). 

A 30-day community order was placed on Plumley, 39, by the magistrates.

She was also ordered to pay £75 in compensation for the assault, and £45 for damage to the mobile phone, as well as £100 in costs.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Cargo at Wapping Wharf. Google.

Could Weston soon be home to it's own answer to Bristol's Wapping Wharf?

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Cream-rendered detached house with storm porch over door and garage block on a right angle from it on left with double doors.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Large house with converted double garage in popular seafront village

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
The new bus interchange at Alexandra Parade.

North Somerset Council

Weston's Bus Hub opens after delays

Carrington Walker

person
Buddy RSPCA Brent Knoll 1

Could you re-home RSPCA centre's longest-serving resident?

Paul Jones

person