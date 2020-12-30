Cousins guilty of killing Mikhail Hanid in 'horrific attack' in Weston

Published: 7:32 AM December 30, 2020

One man has pleaded guilty to murder and a second has been found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of Mikhail Hanid in Weston earlier this year.

Samuel Ford was convicted of manslaughter on December 23 following a three-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

His 28-year-old cousin Curtis Ford, both of Baildon Road, admitted murder on the first day of the trial.

The court was told Samuel Ford, aged 30, had had his bike stolen a couple of days before the fatal attack.

He sent a number of messages to a friend wrongly accusing Mr Hanid of being responsible, despite there being no evidence to support the claims.

The messages included racially abusive language and made threats against the 47-year-old.

Shortly after midnight on June 27, police received a call reporting a number of men fighting in the Ridgeway Avenue area of Weston.

Officers attended and found Mr Hanid seriously injured, with a number of stab wounds.

Mikhail Hanid. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Despite emergency treatment being offered at the scene by police officers and paramedics, Mr Hanid died in hospital of his injuries surrounded by his family on June 30.

Curtis and Samuel Ford fled the scene after Mr Hanid was stabbed and within minutes of the attack Samuel tried to get his friend to delete the messages he had previously sent making threats against Mr Hanid.

Jurors found Samuel Ford not guilty of murder and returned a guilty verdict of manslaughter.

Both men will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on January 7.

The Major Crime Investigation Team conducted the murder investigation, while specially trained liaison officers and SARI continue to support Mr Hanid’s family.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “Mikhail Hanid was an innocent man who did not know his killers and was subjected to a horrific attack.

"Neither Curtis Ford nor Samuel Ford have shown any remorse for their actions.

“Curtis only pleaded guilty at the last minute due to the wealth of evidence against him.

"Samuel desperately tried to cover his tracks and failed to cooperate with police during interviews.

“The abusive racial language used came to light after both men were charged and this has been treated as a hate crime.

"There is absolutely no place in society for such abhorrent views and we’re grateful for SARI’s assistance during our investigation.

“Mikhail’s family and friends have spoken glowingly about him and I’d like to thank them for their support while this investigation was carried out as we sought to achieve justice.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with them and we will continue to offer them any support they need.”