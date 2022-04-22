Woman, 53, charged with murder after Glastonbury death

Glenn Richards died at a property in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury, after suffering multiple stab wounds - Credit: Google

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Glastonbury.

Detectives from Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team have charged 53-year-old Dawn Lewis over the death of Glenn Richards in the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 19).

The 61-year-old died at a property in Chilkwell Street.

Lewis, of Chilkwell Street, was charged on Thursday afternoon and remains in police custody pending an appearance at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court today (April 22).

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Richards’ preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

His next of kin have been informed and are being kept updated by specially trained family liaison officers.

A police cordon remains at the scene as investigations continue.

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard said: “We recognise the continued police activity in the area may cause alarm and I’d like to reassure the community neighbourhood officers remain in the area should anyone wish to raise any concerns with them.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out and while we’ve reduced the size of the cordon, we anticipate it may be a couple of days yet before we complete all our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about this incident who hasn’t yet spoken with the police should call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5222091818.