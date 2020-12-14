Man and woman arrested after baby found dead in Weston

Published: 11:26 AM December 14, 2020

A man and woman have been arrested following the death of a newborn baby in Weston.

Police have confirmed they are treating the baby's death as a potential homicide and the Major Crime Investigation Team is carrying out an investigation into the incident.

The body of the baby boy was found by a member of the public in a private garden in Victoria Quadrant on Saturday morning.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “Due to significant developments in this investigation, I can confirm we’re now treating the baby’s death as a potential homicide.

"A man and a woman have been arrested and they are in custody for questioning.

“A forensic post-mortem examination will be held later this week but we don’t anticipate any conclusive results for some time.

“I know this development will cause concern in the local community, particularly in light of the tragic circumstances, but I would stress that while this is being treated as a potential homicide, we are keeping an open mind and will always be led by the evidence.

“We’ve been heartened by the wholly supportive response from the Weston community over the past two days.

"Our neighbourhood team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the affected area, so please stop an officer and speak to them if you have any worries or questions. We are here to help."

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220278654.