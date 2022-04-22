Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' rubbish fire in Weston
Published: 8:19 AM April 22, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters in Weston tackled two 'deliberate' fires involving rubbish on Thursday (April 21).
At around 3pm, a crew from the town was sent to investigate reports of a blaze in Chaucer Road.
"On arrival, firefighters found one wheelie bin on fire," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
"Crews used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze."
The spokesperson said the cause of the blaze was believed to have been deliberate.
Then, at around 3.40pm, crews were sent to Silverberry Road, also in Weston, where they found a small fire in rubbish.
They used a bucket to put out the flames.
Most Read
- 1 Plan for eight homes on 'garden' in village
- 2 Series of cultural events announced for summer in Weston
- 3 New bus route to start in Weston: How you can travel for FREE
- 4 Weston bank cutting opening hours due to falling customer demand
- 5 Plan for 250 new homes near M5 motorway unveiled
- 6 Cab journey giant Uber launches new service in Weston
- 7 Bin workers REJECT revised pay offer from council - but won't walk out yet
- 8 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
- 9 Fire service launches probe over 'disturbing' social media video
- 10 Claims airport bus changes 'discriminate against elderly and infirm'
The cause of the fire was deemed to have been deliberate.