Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' rubbish fire in Weston

person

Paul Jones

Published: 8:19 AM April 22, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Crews tackled two fire in Weston on Thursday - Credit: Archant

Firefighters in Weston tackled two 'deliberate' fires involving rubbish on Thursday (April 21).

At around 3pm, a crew from the town was sent to investigate reports of a blaze in Chaucer Road.

"On arrival, firefighters found one wheelie bin on fire," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson. 

"Crews used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze."

The spokesperson said the cause of the blaze was believed to have been deliberate.

Then, at around 3.40pm, crews were sent to Silverberry Road, also in Weston, where they found a small fire in rubbish.

They used a bucket to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire was deemed to have been deliberate.




