'Designer' clothes seized by police to be destroyed after court order

Paul Jones

Published: 3:09 PM February 14, 2022
Avon and Somerset Constabulary launch Covid team.

Police requested the order for the goods to be forfeited and destroyed - Credit: Archant

'Fake' items by high-profile brands such as Gucci, Rolex and Versace will be DESTROYED after a court ordered they be forfeited.

Avon and Somerset Magistrates sitting at Weston have ordered the forfeiture of a raft of items by Roger Davidson, of Goosey Lane, St Georges, Weston.

No proceedings have been brought against 46-year-old Mr Davidson in relation to the goods, which were seized on November 13, 2019.

But the goods will be seized after the court concluded 'on the balance of probabilities a relevant offence within the ... Trade Marks Act 1994' had been committed.
 
The order, requested by Avon and Somerset Police, was approved by magistrates on Friday (February 11).

Items listed in the court documents included:
Valentino T-shirts
Canada Goose jackets
CP Company beanie hats
Dior T-shirts
Gucci T-shirts
Louis Vuitton T-shirts
Moncler jackets
Rolex watches
Stone Island beanie hats
Stone Island jackets

The items will now be destroyed.

