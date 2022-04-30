Police hunting thieves taking DRAIN COVERS in North Somerset

Drain covers are being stolen in North Somerset - Credit: Sub

Drain covers are still being stolen - and police want your help to track down the thieves.

Avon and Somerset Police are urging people to call them if they see suspicious activity following the theft of a number of drain gully covers across the area.

In recent weeks, incidents have been reported in areas including Dundry, Wrington, Nailsea, Southville and across the Chew Valley.

It comes after a previous appeal following thefts in Nailsea, Wrington and Wraxall.

Detective Inspector Angela Burtonwood said: “We have had several calls from members of the public providing us with information and we are grateful for those details, which we’re reviewing and assessing.

“With crimes of this nature, the best way of apprehending the offender or offenders responsible is by catching them in the act.

"So we would ask members of the public who see suspicious behaviour, including people in his-vis jackets seemingly lifting or inspecting drain covers late at night, to call us right away.”

Police are also working with scrap metal merchants across the force area asking them to call if they see anyone trying to offload the covers.

Det Insp Burtonwood added: “Not only will it cost taxpayers money to have these covers replaced, but there are also clear health and safety concerns with drain gully covers being removed.

"We are working with local authorities across the force area to help mitigate those.”

READ MORE: Who is stealing drain covers in North Somerset?

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "Earlier this month gully covers were stolen from roads in Nailsea, Wraxall and Wrington.

"Apart from being incredibly dangerous, incidents like this can end up costing thousands as we have to ensure each gully is kept safe, while we arrange for replacement covers to be installed.

"This may seem like a minor crime but to put it into perspective, the cost of replacing them is the equivalent to a crew fixing potholes for a month.

"We’re working with the police to find those responsible. If you have any information which could help the investigations, please contact them."

If you see any drain covers being stolen, call 999 and give reference number 5222091286. Or if you have information relating to the thefts call 101.