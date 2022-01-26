Drink driver banned after crashing and killing his OWN DOG

William Levell has been banned from driving - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A 78-year-old man has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to a drink drive offence in which he killed his OWN DOG.

At around 9.40pm on December 18 last year, police were called to Lower North Street in Cheddar amid reports of a collision involving a car and a dog.

There, officers found William Levell had driven his Jaguar X Type onto his driveway from the road, colliding with a parked car.

He then reversed before driving forward again, hitting and fatally injuring his own border collie.

Levell was arrested after a roadside breath test revealed him to be intoxicated.

A subsequent breath test carried out at Bridgwater Police Station showed Levell to be nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol.

On Monday, January 10, he pleaded guilty at Taunton Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while unit through alcohol.

He was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a fine and costs of £379.

Investigating officer, Special Constable Christopher Rees, said: “There can be no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

"This case demonstrates the devastating consequences that driving under the influence of alcohol can have.”

Recent information published by the road safety charity Brake shows that even when someone is only just over the legal limit they are still six times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision than someone who has drunk nothing.

If someone is habitually drinking or abusing drugs and driving this can be reported online or by calling 101.

If someone is currently driving under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999.