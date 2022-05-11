Man arrested at services in court on drugs charges

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Emilijan Duka, from Sandwell in Birmingham, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursda, May 5, on the drugs charge and also a charge of driving otherwise in accordance of a licence.

The charges relate to an incident in which 10kg of cannabis was found in the boot of a car which was stopped by police on the M5 on Tuesday, May 3.

Duka was stopped by police at the southbound branch of Sedgemoor Services.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday, June 3.

