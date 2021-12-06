Elderly couple targeted by distraction burglars

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident in Burnham on Sea - Credit: Archant

A couple - a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s - were targeted by distraction burglars who stole cash and jewellery.

Police are investigating the incident, which happened at a property in the Shelley Drive area of Burnham-on-Sea at just after 8pm on Wednesday, December 1.

"The victims, a man in his nineties and a woman in her eighties, were at home watching TV when a man entered their home and started talking about planned drainage work due to start the next day," said a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police.

"He asked to look at drains at the back of their house, and when the victims walked back into the living room, there was a second man stood by the front door. Both men then left.

"The couple then found their belongings tipped onto their bed and items of jewellery and cash stolen."

The first offender is described white, about 6ft tall, of muscular build, and he was wearing a black woollen hat, with a black scarf pulled over his face. He was also wearing a black zip-up coat and dark-coloured bottoms. The second man was also white, about 6ft, and also dressed in black clothing.

If you saw two men matching these descriptions in the area of the incident on Wednesday evening, or have any other information which could help contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221282905.

Stolen items included: a gold band ring with a turquoise stone, a ring with a black stone and diamonds in the shape of a flower, a gold band ring with an imitation diamond, a gold band wedding ring with an 18ct diamond, a gold band ring with a red ruby and a diamond, a 14ct white gold ring with diamonds, a watch with a gold and diamante bracelet, with a small plain face, another watch with a diamante face and gold bracelet.