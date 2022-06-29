Thugs targeted elderly couple's motorhome as they slept during Weston Air Show

John and Pat Bowditch were targeted during the night of the air show. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

An elderly couple from Salisbury were targeted by 'thugs' as they slept in their motorhome during Weston Air Festival on the weekend.

Thieves attempted to steal a £2,000 camera and a car radio as the couple laid just 3ft away from the culprits.

John Bowditch, aged 69, and Pat, aged 80, awoke on Sunday (June 26) to find their brand-new motorhome had been a victim of attempted burglary.

This was the scene when Pat and John found their car radio out of its tray when they woke. - Credit: Archant

It was the Salisbury couple's first time visiting Weston to watch the air show.

They drove 65 miles to watch the festivities with their son Kieran who works on a market stall and had pitched on Beach Lawns for the first time too.

John said they went to sleep after the firework display finished around 11pm on Saturday, and was 'so tired' he forgot to lock the doors.

"You just don't expect this sort of thing to happen to you when you go out for the day", he said.

"Me and my wife were exhausted from the fun we had on the Saturday, I must've thought they were already locked.

John's £2,000 camera was found by his son on the floor outside of the motor home. - Credit: Archant

"It's quite scary to think they were rummaging around us when we were asleep. They were less than 3ft from our heads, who knows what they could've done."

The couple are yet to inform the police of the attempted theft and said they have 'more important things to be dealing with.'

John added: "We only bought our motor home a week ago and it's already been mucked about with.

"My son set the stall up in the morning and found my expensive camera just lying on the sand, he came in to tell me and that's when I saw our car radio was pulled from its hinges.

Pat and John only bought the motor home a week before the air show. - Credit: Archant

"We're so lucky they didn't finish the job or we would be about £4,000 out of pocket.

"I think they must've scarpered when they saw we were still inside or something. I did hear some strange noises outside, like drunkards, but I thought nothing of it.

"It wasn't a very peaceful night now that I think about it - our home was sinking into the sand and I had to sleep on the floor because I kept slipping off."

When asked if John would return to Weston after his ordeal, he jokingly said: "Oh yes, definitely. I'll just remember to lock the doors next time."